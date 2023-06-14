Sky

Trail: The Good Fight Club, Sky Documentaries

2023-06-14T10:57:00

01_04_GoodFightClub__2022

Century Films & Sky Studios doc following a young team of mixed martial arts fighters from London as they try to shape a brighter future for themselves

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 