SVoD

Trail: Rivals, Disney+/Hulu

2024-06-27T09:13:00

Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara

Happy Prince behind adaptation of Rivals, set in world of 1980s TV industry

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 