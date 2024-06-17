29% of UK football fans would want to watch a Euro 2024 match using virtual reality tech.

According to a survey of 1,002 UK football fans conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Amdocs, the technology, despite recent pushes from the likes of Apple and Meta, still has less than a third of potential viewers interested in using it. 16-24-years-olds were more open to it, with 38% interested in trying it, with 55-and-overs at the other end of the spectrum, with 21% interested.

Other new technologies were less popular, with 24% open to experiencing a 360-degree, user-controlled view of the match, and 18% in augmented reality experiences.

One popular enhancement is an app that provides enhanced match experiences such as player stats and in-game replays (71%), but only 30% were willing to pay for such a product. 42% said they would only use a basic, free version.

Meanwhile, 70% said they would watch at least one Euro 2024 match on terrestrial TV, with 42% to live stream one. However, 70% of 16-24 year olds will opt to live stream a match compared to just 21% of those aged 55 or above. Over a third (34%) of respondents said they plan to watch a Euro 2024 match at a public event, such as in a pub or bar. A public screening is most popular among 25-34 year olds (46%) as opposed to those aged 55 and above (26%).

Gil Rosen, chief marketing officer at Amdocs, believes fans do have an appetite for new tech: “Excitement is growing among football fans ahead of Euro 2024. Fans unable to attend in person want to feel closer to the action. With ground-breaking technology like virtual reality, augmented reality and other features improving all the time, service providers have the opportunity to provide subscribers with an unrivalled sporting experience as viewers (some 30% of our poll) are increasingly willing to pay a premium as they seek to enrich their match-day viewing.”