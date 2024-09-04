Steve Knight, CEO of UIC Digital, looks at how technology could bring fans at home closer to games

When The Stone Roses’ This is the One echoed around Old Trafford, it signified much more than just the imminent walkout of the Manchester United team. No - this was the return of the Premier League, the greatest sporting spectacle on Earth. And it wasn’t just the players that were excited for the summer break to be over.

Often labelled the most passionate of all fans, football fanatics around the globe can breathe a sigh of relief. Football is officially back on the menu. What’s more, there are more ways than ever before for fans to interact and engage with their favourite sport.

Football streaming is no longer a simple matter of watching a match on-screen. It’s about creating an immersive experience that rivals (and perhaps even surpasses) the excitement of being in the stadium. Technological innovations such as VAR and the prevalence of AI-driven tools promise to revolutionise how we experience football in the coming decade.

But how will these changes move the goalposts for fans, both in the stadium and at home? And more importantly, can broadcasters and streaming services keep their eye on the ball?

Bringing fans into the decision-making process

VAR’s introduction was meant to be a game-changer, ensuring that critical decisions on the pitch are made with precision and fairness. However, while tech has improved the accuracy of refereeing (depending on who you ask), it has also introduced a layer of complexity that many fans struggle to understand.

Currently, VAR decisions are often met with confusion or frustration from fans who feel left out of the loop. After all, if a decision is made and the fans don’t understand why, has the technology truly succeeded? The challenge isn’t just whether it makes the correct call; it’s about ensuring that fans are brought along in the decision-making process.

Addressing this gap in understanding is vital if football streaming is to fully realise its potential. Imagine a future where fans have access to the same data and insights as the referees. By putting the tech in the palms of the people’s hands - be it through apps or instant on-screen analysis -fans could receive real-time explanations of VAR decisions, complete with visuals and rule clarifications.

This would not only enhance the viewing experience, but also deepen fans’ knowledge of the game, turning moments of confusion into opportunities for engagement.

Bridging the gap between live and broadcast audiences

Broadcasters and streaming platforms have already begun to blur the lines between the stadium experience and watching from home. However, recent innovations like the Cosm Experience Bar in LA (featuring an IMAX-esque screen) suggest that we are only scratching the surface of what’s possible.

These setups, which aim to simulate the stadium atmosphere, are a glimpse into the future. One where fans can feel just as immersed in the action from their living rooms as they would from the stands.

But the true evolution of football streaming will come when fans are not just passive viewers, but active participants in the experience. Viewers will likely soon be able to choose different camera angles, follow specific players (remember the Sky Sports Player Cam?) rather than the ball or access instant replays with the click of a button.

This level of interactivity would allow fans to tailor the viewing experience to their preferences, whether they’re more interested in tracking star players every move or analysing team formation in real time.

Gamification and the future of fan engagement

Football has always been more than just the 90 minutes on the pitch. With the advent of fantasy leagues, behind-the-scenes content and highlight reels, fans are more engaged with the sport than ever before. The next step is to further gamify this engagement, creating new ways for fans to interact with the game and with each other.

For instance, streaming platforms could introduce shoppable elements, allowing fans to purchase merchandise directly from the broadcast. They could also reward viewers for their loyalty, offering points and badges for watching games, predicting scores or participating in live polls.

The recent launches of tech giants like Google and Apple hint at a future where AI doesn’t just assist in searching for information but actively enhances our interaction with live sport. Using these elements of gamification taps into our natural competitiveness and could drive even deeper engagement with the sport.

A new era of immersive football

The future of football streaming is about creating an experience that is as immersive as it is interactive. With advancements in technology, we’re on the cusp of a new era where fans can be more than just spectators - they can be participants, analysts and even players in their own right. The integration of AI, VAR and gamification will transform how we engage with football, making it a more personalised educational and rewarding experience.

Technology can bridge gaps and enhance viewing experiences, as seen in our partnership with UEFA since 2010. Through our creative engineering support, we’ve celebrated milestones and technical advancements that have kept UEFA at the forefront of football’s digital landscape. From analysing team performance, strategy and fan engagement.

As technology continues to advance, so does the needs of broadcasters. As we look ahead to the next decade, the challenge for broadcasters and tech companies will be to ensure that these innovations enhance the fan experience without alienating those who might be less tech-savvy.

The goal should be to make football more accessible, more engaging and more exciting for everyone, whether they’re watching from the stands or from their sofas. With the right approach, the future of football streaming could be a win for everyone–on and off the pitch.

Steve Knight is CEO of UIC Digital