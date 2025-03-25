As the sport grows, moving away from tradtional distribution provides it with a cost-efficient, low-latency and scalable alternative

Premier Padel is working with Net Insight and Globecast on IP and cloud-based distribution, providing the sport with cost-efficient live content distribution to broadcasters and digital platforms worldwide.

Premier Padel is the fastest growing sport in the world with over 25 million active players across 110 countries and an international fanbase.

To support this expansion, Globecast and Net Insight have partnered to enable Premier Padel to transition entirely from traditional satellite distribution to an IP-based model.

At the centre of the transition is Net Insight’s cloud media transport platform Nimbra Edge, which provides secure, low-latency and scalable live content delivery.

Steve MacMurray, digital development manager at Globecast, said: “Our goal is to provide customers with innovative, flexible, and cost-effective solutions that align with the evolving demands of live sports broadcasting.

“We deliver a cutting-edge solution for Premier Padel together with Net Insight, increasing the number of streams carried, which translates to greater audience engagement potential, and an expanded number of events covered. This approach not only enhances engagement through broader coverage of the sport but also maximizes content availability by enabling additional streams within the same budget.”

Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight, added: “We are proud to collaborate with Globecast in delivering a next-generation distribution solution for Premier Padel. Nimbra Edge’s ability to leverage IP and cloud transport ensures a high-quality and efficient media workflow, helping Premier Padel extend its global reach with a future-proof solution.”