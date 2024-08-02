The cameras, powered by a new AI algorithm, provide SailGP’s teams and racing crews with the tools to predict a number of scenarios with high accuracy

SailGP has successfully trialled the use of AI-powered cameras that use specialist anti-collision technology to improve the safety of teams and athletes, while also enhancing the broadcast experience for fans watching at home.

During the SailGP Season 4 Grand Final in San Francisco, as well as at recent events in Bermuda and New York, SailGP tested two AI cameras – one placed on the US SailGP Team’s F50 catamaran and another on a race marker.

The cameras, powered by a new AI algorithm stored in the Oracle Cloud, provide SailGP’s technology and broadcast teams as well as racing crews with the tools to predict a number of scenarios with high accuracy.

This includes anti-collision technology, which enables the league to warn crews if they’re in danger of colliding with a rival team or at risk of a malfunction, such as capsizing.

AI can also predict the future position of a boat within 30 seconds based on a number of variables, including the angle of the hull, relative speed, and proximity to others around the course.

Not only does this improve the safety of athletes, but it also allows SailGP and its broadcasting team to identify and spot must-see moments for fans watching the live broadcast.

Another feature of the AI cameras, especially when placed on a team’s boat, is the ability to highlight individual crew members with their names placed above their heads as a graphic overlay on screen.

This is made possible by AI being able to identify and contextualise the positions and actions of the athletes during racing as they move around and cross the boat during manoeuvres.

SailGP chief technology officer Warren Jones, said: “As one of the most tech-driven sports in the world, SailGP consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation and the addition of AI cameras will continue to heighten the calibre of our racing and broadcast product. Over the summer, we will test and hone the capabilities of AI with the aim of having these cameras on all 11 teams’ boats at the start of the 2024/2025 season.”