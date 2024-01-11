Gamification, polls, predictions, and social interactions are among the features to be added to SNTV content

SNTV has partnered with Sport Buff to add fan engagement tools to its sports video news and highlights content.

SNTV, a joint venture between IMG and the Associated Press, provides this content to broadcasters and publishers globally, and Sport Buff will aim to incorporate interactive elements and real-time engagement to it through gamification, polls, predictions, and social interactions.

Sport Buff, which raised over £2 million in seed funding in 2022 and includes former head of BT Sport Simon Green on its board, has worked with the likes of the NWSL and Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Zoe Duffelen, SNTV’s global head of revenue, said “In what is set to be an exciting year of sport, with the UEFA Euro 2024 and the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, we’re excited to partner with Sport Buff to bring a new fully managed video, fan engagement and social media solution to the market. For broadcasters and publishers vying for audience share, this is the ideal solution to help engage, retain and monetise audiences throughout major sporting events and create a more immersive and personalised experience for sports fans.”

Jonty Whitehead, president and founder of Sport Buff, states “We are delighted to be partnering with such a prestigious leader in the sports broadcast business as SNTV. With their global relationships and pedigree in supplying the very best in sporting content, Sport Buff can’t wait to bring its groundbreaking interactive technology into their customer experience.”