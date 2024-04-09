It is now available in beta for free and pro customers

Adobe has launched Frame.io V4, with it immediately available in beta to free and pro customers.

It will launch for Team and Enterprise users later in the year, and includes updates to workflow management, creative review and approval, and sharing and presentation for video. There are also a number of enhancements for other creative workflows, such as casting and auditions, location scouting, dailies, and marketing campaigns.

For workflow management, Frame.io has moved on from relying solely on a rigid folder structure, and users can now tag, organize and view their media based on how their teams work. V4 also introduces Collections, a flexible, real-time and saved view of assets that allows users to dynamically select, filter, group and sort their media using metadata. Additionally, later this year, Frame.io will be natively integrated with Workfront, enabling a new unified review and approval workflow.

For creative review and approvals, Adobe has overhauled its commenting system, and it has consolidated its sharing and presenation workflows so users can browse, preview, and customise from one view.

Other Frame.io updates Casting & Auditions: Group audition tapes by character, filtered by selects, while displaying metadata such as agency, agent content and availability. Assign tasks for select team members to review, provide notes and star-rate. Location Scouting: Manage location searches; compare potential sites, organize scouting reports and handle logistical arrangements for optimal shooting settings. Daily Footage Reviews: Manage video dailies, ensuring talent and executives see only material relevant to them. Actors receive Collections with only their takes, while studio executives access dynamically updated Collections organized by shooting day, scene and selected takes. Marketing Campaign Management: Manage review and approval for all creative assets in a marketing campaign, organized by distribution channel and grouped by asset type, while displaying metadata such as specs and media spend.

Emery Wells, co-founder of Frame.io, and VP, creative product group at Adobe, said: “As the demand for all content types - from video and images to design and documents - continues to skyrocket, the needs of Frame.io’s community have evolved. Companies, brands and individuals all need one unified platform that streamlines how teams and stakeholders come together to ideate, collaborate and create, no matter the creative project.

“With all-new capabilities that achieve clear, centralized feedback, fewer revisions, and faster delivery of media assets, V4 is a game-changer for all creatives and production teams – offering the space for greater focus to deliver their best work.”