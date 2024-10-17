The winners will be revealed at the Awards gala dinner at The Brewery, London on 28 November 2024

Broadcast Tech has revealed the shortlist for the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2024.

Many congratulations to everyone who has made the shortlist.

The winners will be announced at the gala dinner Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards night at The Brewery, London on 28 November 2024.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2024 are sponsored by Appear, East On Media Solutions, EIZO, ERA, Films at 59, HHB Communications, Jigsaw24 Media, LucidLink, Netflix and SanDisk Professional.

A panel of industry experts will now decide which of the shortlisted entries will win a Broadcast Tech Innovation Award on 28 November.

BROADCAST TECH INNOVATION AWARDS 2024 - THE SHORTLIST

BEST AI INNOVATION (CREATIVE)

AI Composure (dock10)

An Interactive, Generative AI Metahuman (TARGET3D in partnership with Digital Catapult)

Cross-Lingual Prosody Transfer (Papercup)

GenAI Ad Production (ITV Creative Production)

LTX Studio (Lightricks)

Vertical Production for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 - QuickFlip (International Cricket Council)

BEST AI INNOVATION (WORKFLOW)

AI Pipelines with MK.IO (MediaKind)

AI-Powered Workflows (Picture Production Company and Dalet)

Cuez (TinkerList)

Kigasho (Yes 2011)

Smart-AD Breaks (Synchronized)

Telestream Vantage (Telestream)

BEST INDUSTRY SKILLS INITIATIVE

Sponsored by Films @ 59



ENVY Academy (ENVY Post Production)

Final Pixel Academy (Final Pixel)

Pixel Pathway (Residence Pictures & Coffee & TV)

Post Production Technical Operator Apprenticeship (London South Bank University)

Rise Academy (Rise)

Waterloo Road (Wall to Wall & Twenty Twenty)

BEST INNOVATION PROJECT

Sponsored by Jigsaw24 Media



Euro 2024 Live Streaming (ITVX)

Freely (Everyone TV)

LIV Golf Plus, powered by ViewLift (ViewLift)

Max App for Apple Vision Pro (Warner Bros. Discovery)

Virtual Reality Over RF Wireless Solution for A2RL Series (Vislink Technologies in collaboration with FocalPoint VR)

Watch Your Count Live (BBC)

BEST INNOVATIVE USE OF CLOUD

Edit Cloud Fuels BYD’s Electrifying Middle East Launch (Edit Cloud & Arduina)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Creative Remote)

LucidLink Unbound Series – Cloud-Powered Remote Collaboration (AWS, LucidLink & Versus)

Self Service Cloud Innovation Platform (ITV)

Sky Sports Super League Rugby (Sky Sports)

BEST SUSTAINABILITY PROJECT

Sponsored by Appear



Ad Signal’s Carbon Reduction Innovation: Match Product for a Sustainable Digital Future (Ad Signal)

Ethical Renders - Post-Production Waste Heat Up-Cycled for the Community (Dirty Looks)

Project Hydrogen Power (European Tour Productions & IMG)

RaceTech - Driving Sustainability Through Remote Production (ES Broadcast & RaceTech)

BEST TECH INNOVATION IN LIVE PRODUCTION

ITV Daytime’s Bespoke In-House Studio Display Platform (ITV Daytime)

Count Cam Innovation: Transforming Election Coverage with Cellhire’s IoT Solution (Cellhire)

Digital Multiplex Virtual Lighting (DMX-VL) (dock10)

Mobile Production Unit (Air TV)

X Platform (Appear)

BEST TECH INNOVATION IN LIVE PRODUCTION (SPORT)

Bundesliga In-Match Analysis (DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH)

E1 Series (Aurora)

Euro 2024 Live Streaming (ITVX)

LiveU Production Workflow at European Athletics Championships (Actua Sport)

Next-Level Remote Production at The Summer Games (MRMC)

BEST USE OF GRAPHICS

2024 Paralympics Classifiers (Whisper for Channel 4)

BBC General Election 2024 (BBC News for BBC)

Shark Attack 360 (Arrow Media for National Geographic)

Sky News Election (Sky Creative for Sky News)

Stolen Gold (Blue Spill for ESPN)

UEFA Champions League (Deltatre for Prime Video)

BEST VIRTUAL PRODUCTION

Sponsored by LucidLink



Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder (REALTIME, Painting Practice & Mo-Sys)

Euro 2024: Mixed Reality Studio (BBC Sport)

Olympics 2024: Studio (BBC Sport)

The Future with Hannah Fry (Bloomberg Originals & CUBE Studio)

Those About to Die (Dimension & DNEG 360)

EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION (NON-SCRIPTED)

Arran Mahoney & Billy Mahoney of Arrow Media & Mahoney Audio Post (In The Eye of the Storm)

Ben Newth & Lawrence Westacott of Clear Cut Pictures (Wilderness with Simon Reeve)

David Fluhr, Ben Peace, Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens, Paul Ackerman, Ellie Bowler, Jack Cheetham & Barnaby Malins of Wounded Buffalo (Tiger)

Finn Curry & Tom Nersey of Sky Post Production (Klitschko: More Than A Fight)

Gary Kelly, Elliott Bowell & Michal Maletz of Splice Post (Six Nations: Full Contact)

Gavin Allingham & Richard Gallagher of Fifty Fifty (The Greatest Night in Pop)

Paul Donovan, Brian Moseley, Ian Bown, Adam Palmer, Alex Short, Tom Chilcott & Roy Noy of Wall to Wall Media (D-Day: The Unheard Tapes)

EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION (SCRIPTED)

Sponsored by HHB



Fitzrovia Post & Snafu Pictures (Bad Dinosaurs)

Harry Tulley of dock10 (Domino Day)

Jules Woods & James Drake of Splice Post (Audio) (Boiling Point)

Jules Woods & James Drake of Splice Post (Audio) (The Responder)

Rob Ireland, Matthew Cox, Gareth Rhys Jones, Nathan Palmer, Jamie Talbutt & Paul McFadden of Bang Post-Production (Doctor Who)

Sound Team at Blazing Griffin (The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

EXCELLENCE IN GRADING (NON-SCRIPTED)

Sponsored by EIZO

Alex Beards of LA Post (Merseyside Detectives - The Murders of Ashley and Olivia)

Connor O’Neill of Splice Post (Lover Stalker Killer)

Enge Gray of Racoon (007: Road To A Million)

Joe Stabb of Fifty Fifty (The Greatest Night in Pop)

Katherine Jamieson of halo (Alexander: The Making Of A God)

Tim O’Brien of Evolutions Media (The Detectives: Taking Down an OCG)

EXCELLENCE IN GRADING (SCRIPTED)

Sponsored by EIZO

Colin Brown of BSQUARED Post (The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Dan Coles of UNIT Film & TV (This Town)

Gareth Spensley of Company3 (Doctor Who)

Jamie Parry of dock10 (Domino Day)

EXCELLENCE IN VFX

Sponsored by ERA



Alan Church, Simon Giles, David Schneider & James Hattsmith of Union VFX and Untold Studios (The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Jim Solan & dock10 team (Domino Day)

Michael Illingworth & Vine FX (After The Flood)

Rob Hifle, Paul Silcox & Clive Llewellyn of Lux Aeterna (Secrets of the Neanderthals)

Steve Murgatroyd of Freefolk (Kaos)

Will Cohen, David Houghton, Sean Varney of Bad Wolf, Automatik, Goodbye Kansas, Painting Practice, Egg VFX, Windmill Lane, Pixomondo & BBC Wales Graphics (Doctor Who)

POST PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Ceres Doyle (Bad Wolf)

Charlie Marsh (The Edit)

Emily Brauders (Quay Street Productions)

Kate Wallace (Arrow Media)

Kelly Grant (Racoon)

Oliver Bramley (Sky)

STANDOUT TECH OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by East On



Artimo (Ross Video)

Cloud Based Cutting Rooms (Creative Remote)

HW Connect (Hireworks)

tanooki (tanooki)

Ultra-Low Latency Streaming & Data Synchronisation (Mobii)

TECH TEAM OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by SanDisk

BBC Graphics & Automation Team

BT Media & Broadcast & British Forces Broadcasting Service Team

dock10 Innovation Team

ENVY Capture Team

Painting Practice Team

The Collectv Team

YOUNG TALENT OF THE YEAR (LIVE PRODUCTION)

Sponsored by Netflix



Ben Killackey (Sonar Events)

Chrissy Agius (Limitless Broadcast)

Lara Mepham (Buzz 16)

Sean Jones (Channel 4)

Taz Addison (Aurora)

Tia Shenton (Channel 4)

YOUNG TALENT OF THE YEAR (POST-PRODUCTION)

Sponsored by Netflix

Amy Newlove (dock10)

Ben Colbert (dock10)

Ella Soryl (Platform Post Production)

Ellie Goodall (ITN Post Production)

Max Gauntlett (Arrow Media)

Sam Dynamou (Arrow Media)

Yousf Shojahmirabad (Aurora)

YOUNG TALENT OF THE YEAR (TECHNICAL)

Sponsored by Netflix