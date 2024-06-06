EOS C400 will be available from September for £6499

Canon has launched a new cinema camera, the EOS C400.

The EOS C400 includes a 6K full frame backside-illuminated, stacked CMOS sensor (BSI), with 16 stops of dynamic range. It also introduces the Canon triple base ISO technology for low light environments, with three base levels, and an automatic switching mode detects ambient lighting and adjusts the base ISO level accordingly.

In addition, it supports Canon RF mount technology, and has the option to use a variety of Canon’s EF-EOS R mount adapters as well as the new PL-RF mount adaptor. Additionally, the camera has enhanced metadata capabilities and connectivity options facilitating real time frame-by-frame data capture for VFX and virtual production.

It includes the Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus feature, which has 100% coverage across the sensor plane and has face/eye/body tracking and animal detection and tracking. It features a range of formats, including Canon’s scalable 12-bit Cinema RAW Light LT/ ST/ HQ, reliable 4:2:2 10-bit XF-AVC and all-new MP4 based XF-AVC S and XF-HEVC S formats.

The camera will be available from September for £7799.99.

There is also a new Cine Servo lens, the CN7x17 KAS T. It has 7x optical zoom and 17-120mm focal length, the lens appeals to live sports and news, documentary, film, remote and virtual productions. 11 iris blades produce softly diffused highlights and silky out of focus backgrounds, and includes improved conncetivity between the lens and camera as well as optical focus breathing correction, faster iris control and a USB-C interface for remote control and user setting transfer.

Canon has also launched the RF 35mm F1.4L VCM, a first of its kind hybrid lens designed to capture both stills and video, along with the new Speedlite EL-10 for elevating portraits with controllable lighting.

The lens has an 11-blade aperture, the option for both front and rear filters, a 35mm focal length, a Nano USM combined with Voice Coil Motor2 (VCM) technology, dedicated Lens Control Ring and customisable Lens Function Button. It will also be available from September, for £1819.99.

Meanwhile Speedlite EL-10 has a 1.5 second recharge time, 24-105mm of zoom coverage, and weighs 284g and is powered by four AA batteries.