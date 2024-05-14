He was diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer in 2018

CueScript has announced the passing of founder Brian Larter, age 58.

Larter was diagnosed with a rare pancreatic cancer in 2018 and spent the past five years undergoing treatment and spending time with his family, wife Justine, daughters Louise, Gina and Abbie, and grandsons.

He is best known for his work in creating prompting solutions, starting his career at Autocue, later acquiring BDL Autoscript and creating a global company. The company was sold to Vitec Videocom in 2006.

In 2014, Larter co-founded CueScript, which today is used around the world, including on the annual Christmas Day message, which Larter worked on for many years.

He was a keen cyclist and football fan and also loved cars and spent many summers driving around Europe.

CueScript said: “Brian will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him personally and professionally and our thoughts and prayers are with his family”.

The family has chosen for donations to go to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Donations can be made here.