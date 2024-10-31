Envy has expanded its Capture team, more than doubling it over the past 18 months.

Most recently, Jack Douglas has joined the engineering team, having been a post-production engineer at Evolutions for the past eight years. He has also worked at Blue and Prime Focus over 16 years in the industry. In addition, Phoebe Jeffery has become technical coordinator, after originally joining Envy as a runner in 2022 following completion of the Envy Academy programme. Jeffery will work with head of operations Ricky Martin on logistics and planning of projects.

Meanwhile, Garreth Cook joined earlier this year as a location supervisor, after working with the team as a freelancer. He previously taught EVS and Avid in multi-cam broadcast TV at Middlesex University, and has also worked with The Collectv and Racoon.

Dominika Tomosvary also joined the team as a location supervisor in July 2023, having joined Envy as a runner in 2019 and working her way through the offline department before moving to Capture. Solutions Architect Toby Weller, who joined in January 2021, is the final member of the Capture team.

Martin said: “We’re entering an incredibly exciting phase for Capture. With the addition of such talented individuals to our team, we’re more equipped than ever to tackle the unique challenges each project brings. The growth of our team not only allows us to take on more simultaneous projects but also enhances our ability to innovate and deliver top-tier solutions to our clients. I’m thrilled about the opportunities ahead and confident that our expanded team will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in location workflow and post-production.”

Envy CEO Dave Cadle commented: “Capture continue to push the boundaries of fixed rig production, always going above and beyond to meet our client’s expectations and taking their productions to the next level with their innovative ideas and creative solutions. The expansion of the team is a testament to their great work and increase in client demand for their services.”