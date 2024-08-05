EVS has acquired Portugal-based MOG Technologies and its file-based ingest and transcoding capabilities will now be integrated into EVS’ products.

Its cloud-based tech will be integrated into EVS’ content management and distribution solutions, MediaCeption and MediaHub. MOG’s almost 50 employees will also be integrated into the company. The acquisition is subjsct to “certain closing conditions”, which are expected to be completed by Q4 this year, it represents a value, including an earn-out mechanism, totaling below €5 million (£4.29m), with MOG generating roughly €4 million (£3.43m) in annual revenue.

Serge Van Herck, CEO of EVS, said: “I am excited to welcome the MOG Technologies team into the EVS family. The integration of MOG Technologies is a logical step in EVS’s transformation, moving beyond products to offering comprehensive solutions and forming a premium live production ecosystem where all live stories are produced, managed, and distributed seamlessly. The product range of MOG Technologies not only complements EVS’s existing portfolio, but will also help to quickly integrate software-defined ingest capabilities and introduce new transcoding features, both on-prem or in the cloud, in line with the Balanced Computing strategy of EVS. This solution is meant to serve the evolving needs of our customers. ”

Luis Miguel Sampaio, CEO of MOG Technologies, added: “Joining forces with EVS is a significant step for MOG Technologies. Our combined expertise will enable us to offer unparalleled solutions to the media and broadcast industry. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings and look forward to contributing to EVS’s success.”

Meanwhile, EVS has also invested under €3 million (£2.57m) in TinkerList, the developer of Cuez - a web application and automation system designed to connect seamlessly with a wide variety of production devices from the writers’ room to the broadcast. It aims to link pre-production and technical broadcast more closely.

Erik Hauters, CEO of TinkerList, said: “We are happy to have the means and the support of EVS to achieve our vision, closing the gap between the writer’s room and the technical broadcasting environment. This investment will allow us to further extend the scope of our application to increase its relevance across a wider set of productions, while maintaining the same level of simplicity in usage. The strengthened partnership will help us to expand globally, thanks to EVS’s direct and indirect worldwide footprint. Moreover, this investment from a solid broadcast leader demonstrates the sustainability of our company.”

Serge Van Herck, CEO of EVS, explains: “We are very proud to become a shareholder in such a promising and innovative company that re-invents the way to produce live content. EVS now owns an important minority stake in Tinkerlist, allowing the team to remain independent and autonomous while supporting their growth and ambitions.”

TinkerList’s SaaS products will be integrated into EVS’s asset management and flexible control room solutions, for use in live productions but also with the aim to expand into non-live productions.