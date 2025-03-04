The deal enables Fabric to combine its customer’s libraries with measurement data to find opportunities and make better distribution decisions

Data specialist Fabric has acquired BB Media, which focuses on audience analytics and market intelligence.

With BB’s data, Fabric can combine its customer’s libraries with measurement data to find opportunities and make better distribution decisions.

BB Media’s extensive tracking of streaming platforms, pricing models, and catalogue metadata across 200+ countries will provide Fabric with a global perspective, offering deeper insights into market trends and content availability worldwide.

Rob Delf, CEO of Fabric, said: “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to create a seamless data ecosystem that evolves with our customers’ needs. With BB Media joining the Fabric family, we are expanding our capabilities to ensure media companies have access to the most comprehensive and actionable data available.”

Tom Gennari, CEO of BB Media, added: “For nearly four decades, BB Media has been at the forefront of media intelligence, helping clients navigate an ever-evolving industry with comprehensive data and insights. In Fabric, we have found the perfect partner that embodies the partnership values our customers have come to expect. This union will allow us to deliver even more powerful insights and solutions to the media industry.”

“Together, Fabric and BB Media are building the most powerful media intelligence and content data ecosystem available.”