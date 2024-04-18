Pixotope has partnered with Erizos Studio to offer broadcast graphics to newsrooms and sport programmes.

The pair’s solution allows users to create and mix character generator (CG), extended reality (XR), augmented reality (AR), and virtual studio (VS) graphics elements.

Pixotope’s platform, which covers the entire virtual production workflow, will combine with Erizos’ multi-channel graphic controller - which allows a single operator can control virtual studio, AR, and XR graphics side by side with CG overlay graphics. This eliminates the need to synchronise separate provider platforms and allows for shorter training time for operators, as well as providing a template-based, rundown-driven work environment that is based on traditional broadcast workflows.

Marcus Brodersen, CEO of Pixotope, said: “No matter if it’s a feature film or the nightly news, viewers crave for larger-than-life, immersive, and cinematic visuals. Leveraging Erizos exceptional graphics control technology, we’re facilitating the integration of Unreal Engine’s top-tier graphics and Pixotope best-in-industry virtual production capabilities into the broadcast graphics pipeline. It’s a seamless experience that is potent enough to revolutionize the way broadcasters can promote their brand, deliver their stories with more visual emotion, and expand their viewers across all platforms.”

Erizos CEO Ronny van den Bergh added: “Erizos and Pixotope have been battle-tested to meet the rigorous demands of live production environments. This proven reliability, paired with our deep understanding, passion, and commitment to simplifying, streamlining, and improving the overall quality of graphics, makes our partnership incredibly beneficial for broadcasters worldwide. Our respective areas of expertise will help increase all customers’ quality and workflow efficiency.”