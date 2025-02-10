Survey of US viewers from Hub Entertainment Research reveals the popularity of social video platforms

The annual Video Redefined survey, from Hub Entertainment Research, has underlined the popularity of YouTube and TikTok amongst young viewers.

The research, which was based on a survey of 1,919 US consumers aged 13-47, shows young people spent significantly more time watching online video than regular TV shows.

21% of the ‘entertainment screen time’ of those aged 13-24 was spent watching online video, compared to 16% of time watching traditional TV shows.

In contrast, those aged 35+ spend 39% of their screen time on TV shows, which was more than twice as much as they spend on online videos.

About 60% of viewers under the age 35 say short videos are just as much fun as “premium” TV.

Mobile phones are the most popular way to view this content, although nearly a quarter of videos are watched on a TV.

However, while these short-form videos take disposable time away from TV for 13-24 year olds, the research suggests they are also a gateway for young people to discover longer content.

More than half (57%) of 13-24 year old viewers say they still watch TV, and more than 60% say they often watch shows or movies that they discovered for the first time via clips on social platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

This type of discovery falls away for those over 35 years old, with just 35% of these viewers discovering shows this way.

There is some concern by younger viewers that they watch too much video content on social platforns. Almost half of those under 35 years old feel they spend too much time on platforms like TikTok or Instagram and this time might be better spent watching TV and movies.

Jason Platt Zolov, senior consultant at Hub, said: “While consumers embrace social video as essential entertainment, many are aware that it may be at the expense of watching longer form TV and movies. Studios have an opportunity to continue to lean into short-form to build connections with audiences - but bringing consumers back to longer-form content can potentially deepen engagement with brands in meaningful ways.”

Hub founder Jon Giegengack added: “These findings underscore why YouTube became the first streaming platform to crack 10% share of total viewing on Nielsen’s Gauge. The next generation of TV consumers recognise the difference between ‘premium’ and ‘non-premium’ content. They just don’t see premium as inherently ‘better.’ Either one is a perfectly legitimate way to spend the time you have available to watch TV.”