OpenDrives has appointed Sean Lee as its CEO.

Lee has been with the company since 2015, first as VP of engineering, before becoming CTO and then most recently chief strategy and operations officer. Lee has over 28 years’ experience in the industry, including 15 years at Universal Pictures and then NBCUniversal.

OpenDrives provides data management and media workflow products, including its recently announced Atlas software-defined storage platform. The appointment of Lee appears to be part of a push to focus on the media and entertainment market.

“Our vision is to revolutionize the way creatives interact with technology, empowering them to achieve their boldest visions without being constrained by traditional storage complexities and their associated cost barriers,” says Lee. “OpenDrives is at the forefront of solving challenging data storage and creative workflow problems for content creators, broadcasters, sports organizations, and technologists. Our innovative solutions are breaking down workflow barriers, empowering creators with unimpeded and unlimited access to their content and data.”

He added: “By embracing a customer-first approach and advocating for a flexible, software-defined storage ecosystem, we enable our clients to only pay for what they require without sacrificing performance and scale seamlessly with their growth. We are committed to driving innovation and challenging the status quo, so that the media and entertainment industry can continue to push boundaries and tell immersive stories that engage, inform and delight audiences everywhere on any platform.”

Joel Whitley, partner at OpenDrives investor IAG Capital Partners, said: “Sean’s appointment as CEO underscores his genuine and transparent nature, qualities that define true leadership and inspiration for the journey ahead. His deep industry experience and charismatic outlook, make Sean precisely what OpenDrives needs to remain focused on the Media & Entertainment sector, as well as any business with content workflows. We are confident that Sean will build on this strong foundation to propel the business forward to break new ground in empowering storytellers and creatives worldwide.”