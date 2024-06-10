Quest Films has developed AI-powered drones for use in TV and film production.

The drones are able to pilot, and capture aerial based real time video footage with no latency, without an operator, thanks to AI-powered software. They use sensors and cameras to analyze data which can help them identify objects and terrain features, and make decisions like where to fly, how to avoid obstacles, and how to complete their mission. They can also automatically recognise and track stationary and moving objects.

This allows a one-person production team to concentrate on the live feed or the finer details of a shot, while knowing that the person, vehicle, or other object in shot will continue to be in the frame. The drones can also automatically adjust camera settings to optimize image quality based on the scene or subject being captured.

5G bonding technology, supplied by LiveU, is used with the AI-powered drones to send its stream and data to where it is needed.

Currently, human supervision is needed, but the company is currently looking at ways of programming AI-powered AI Powered Drones to run entire missions autonomously. Quest is currently only using the AI software in-house, but is open to selling it to other users in the future.

Cases where Quest Films have used to technology to date have included in news spots, meaning that a one-person production team can capture multiple angles, and on a full TV programme production, where the director was able to direct remotely.

John Falchetto, CEO of Quest Films, said: “Less-is-more in live remote production and A.I coupled to 5G promises less. The less gear needed on location, the less there is to pack up, carry up, set up and power up to quickly capture live aerial video footage.”