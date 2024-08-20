Sony has launched two 4K handheld camcorders, the NXCAM HXR-NX800, and XDCAM PXW-Z200.

Both cameras include a BIONZ XR image processing engine and a specialized AI-processing unit for real-time recognition, tracking, and framing of subjects. They also have a 1.0-inch-type Exmor RS CMOS stacked sensor for high-sensitivity and low-noise capability, and an Electronic Variable ND Filter that enables users to toggle between 1/4 to 1/128 density - users also have the option to enable auto-ND, which allows the camera to maintain an optimized exposure without having to adjust settings.

Both cameras are equipped with Sony’s G Lens™ with a newly designed optical 20x power zoom that covers 24mm wide angle to 480mm telephoto and a maximum aperture of F2.8-F4.5. The models can achieve 30x (4K) and 40x (HD) zoom with no noise using Sony’s Clear Image Zoom technology.

The cameras include a foldable viewfinder, a removable microphone holder, and a foldable 3.5-inch LCD monitor, and come in at 1.93kg for the HXR-NX800 and 1.96kg for the PXW-Z200. Tey can also be folded up for storage.

They support the XAVC HS, XAVC S, XAVC SI, and XAVC HS Proxy (up to 16 Mbps) formats and more, as well as proxy recording, and are equipped with various interfaces including HDMI Type A, USB Type-C™, LAN, and REMOTE terminals. In addition, connecting the cameras to a network, such as Wi-Fi, enables live streaming of recorded footage to streaming services and video sites via RTMP/RTMPS or SRT.

The menus can be operated using voice reading and feature a screen enlargement function for magnifying screens at the desired ratio. Text-to-speech can read on-screen copy and information, with adjustable volume and reading speed.

The HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200 are expected to be available September 2024 for a suggested retail price of $3,299.99 (€3000), and $3,999.99 (€3750), respectively.

Claus Pfeifer, head of content acquisition at Sony Europe BV, said: “The new HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200 build upon Sony’s rich legacy and expertise in broadcast and production and marries it with the latest transformative technology trends including AI and all in one streaming. As we continue to strengthen our portfolio, we’re pleased to combine some of our most sought-after and beneficial features into a handheld form factor to accommodate professionals at all levels with the options and capabilities to make their work more impactful, visually appealing, and efficient.”