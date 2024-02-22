Sony has launched the PDT-FP1, a portable data transmitter that allows for live streaming and video transfer over 5G.

Targeted at situations where speed is required from image capture to delivery, broadcasting, and distribution, such as news or events photography and broadcast video production, the PDT-FP1 can transfer files directly to any FTP destination over 5G.

It can also be used with Sony Creators’ Cloud for Enterprise app to transfer media from compatible Sony cameras to the PDT-FP1 then upload to Sony Cloud services such as Ci Media Cloud and C3.

The device can also any live stream from any connected camera using RTMP. To distribute the video it enables a direct stream from a compatible camera to a YouTube channel via USB based streaming and stable wireless 5G networks.

In addition, the PDT-FP1 allows users to monitor network condition and communications conditions while shooting.

It has a 6.1-inch OLED display and a cooling fan, and comes with an HDMI input, a LAN port, a USB Type-C® port, a USB Type-C charging terminal and a screw hole for mounting on a camera. It also works with a range of domestic, international, and standalone 5G networks, and has built-in memory of 8GB (RAM)/256GB (ROM) and microSDXC support of up to 1TB.

It will be available in Europe in the UK, as well as Germany, France, Spain, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland from May 2024 for £1,150.