Teradek has unveiled the Prism Mobile 5G and Prism Mobile Mk II, the latest additions to its Prism Series of 4K HEVC video encoders.

Prism Mobile is aimed at news teams, live production crews, and public safety officials.

The system is designed to provide the best cellular connectivity without compromising on size and weight, enabling field operators to stay agile for longer while live streaming or capturing the action for camera-to-cloud workflows.

The Prism Mobile 5G and Mk II feature 2x integrated high-performance cellular modems (LTE for the Mk II) with private mobile network / CBRS support, twin SIM slots, and an external connection for modem expansion.

Its low size, weight, and power (weighing just 864g with Gold or V-mount battery plates) makes it well suited for events where mobility is a priority. Added to this, Prism Mobile is deeply integrated with several camera-to-cloud platforms, including Frame.io, Avid, Sony C3P, Sony Ci, PIX, and Moxion.

Prism Mobile also brings the Teradek Reliable Transport (TRT) protocol to bonded cellular workflows for the first time. TRT is an ultra-robust, ultra-low latency transport protocol that delivers audio and video over bonded cellular networks in as little as 250 ms.

TRT dynamically adjusts stream buffer size and forward error correction to optimise packet delays across diverse network environments. This maintains real-time delivery without sacrificing quality.

Mike Gailing, VP and GM of live production at Teradek, said: “As we unveil the latest additions to our product lineup, we’re reaffirming our commitment to providing cutting-edge video contribution solutions without compromising on size, weight, and power efficiency.

“By continually investing in and enhancing Prism’s robust capabilities, we’re propelling this product family to the forefront of streaming technology. We have exciting plans ahead as we strive to empower broadcasters to meet the ever-evolving demands of their audiences.”

Prism Mobile 5G and Mk II are available for pre-order today.

