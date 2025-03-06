Top 100

The Americas treats 3.3m

2025-03-06T16:39:00

507223

BBC1 wildlife series launch won the slot, but, could not quite match the launch of Mammals in March 2024 (3.9m/32.2%)

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 