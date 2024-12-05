Black Doves, Netflix

“The plot whistles along at such a rate and there are Christmas trees everywhere – even lone assassins have their trees up – so it forces you to come along for the ride. With a cast like Ben Wishaw, Sarah Lancashire and Keira Knightley (and some equally starry cameos that I won’t spoil), this daft-but-absorbing six-parter gets you in its festive grip. It’s as much fun as it’s possible to have in Christmassy London while the snow is spattered with the blood of faceless henchmen.”

Julia Raeside, The i

“Is it good? Well, if you fancy something that feels like a mating experiment between Gangs of London (for the body count and violence), Love Actually (for the glossy Christmassy backdrop and festive songs) with a dash of Slow Horses(for the dry wit and espionage), it is very entertaining and nice to look at. Though it isn’t as sophisticated as Slow Horses, it is pure festive escapism, a lovely aesthetic and an engaging ride that doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Netflix, one imagines, would like headlines about this series sending Slow Horses to the glue factory, but they won’t get them. Black Doves is far too flawed for that. But it is a crash-bang helter-skelter ride that improves across every one of its six episodes, with enough moments of high entertainment to get you through the kinks.”

Chris Bennion, The Telegraph

Rage Against the Regime: Iran, BBC2

“These stories should have been horrifying and depressing, and they were. But the lasting impact of the accounts, expertly compiled and set in the context of Iran’s political history by director James Newton, was to leave us with a sense of hope.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail