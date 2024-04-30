“The story is a desperately sad one, and you may be shedding tears by the end”

Miriam: Death of a Reality Star, Channel 4

“Miriam: Death of a Reality Star was shocking to watch which, I suppose, is encouraging: it shows that things have changed a lot in 20 years. That in 2003 a TV reality show could be formatted in which six ‘red-blooded’ young males vied for the affections of a beautiful young woman (Miriam Rivera), and that the big reveal at the end was ‘she has a cock!’, is astounding.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“The story is a desperately sad one, and you may be shedding tears by the end. The documentary builds, through interviews with these contestants, former crew members, and Miriam’s family and friends, to the ‘big reveal’. It is hideous to watch. The winner’s face is a picture of shock and burning humiliation.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Everything about this three-part documentary is grim, including the fate of its central figure: Miriam Rivera. Though it sets out to condemn, it’s constantly distracted by archive clips of the rivals jostling for Miriam’s attention and trying to win kisses. It’s real failure, though, is pretending not to see the wider context. All they’ve done is rake up an old scandal.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“Amid the reckless speculation, this show wrings content from a family’s trauma. Has TV learned anything about basic human decency over the past 20 years? Judging by this grubby documentary series, the answer has to be a resounding no.”

Rachel Aroesti, The Guardian