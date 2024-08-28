Only Murders in the Building (series four), Disney+

“Only Murders in the Building is screamingly funny. In fact, it’s the funniest thing on TV at the moment (or, rather, now being drip-fed on to a streaming platform). If you like comedy of any stripe, you will like – and perhaps even love – this show… It’s not a perfect series – the dynamic between its central throuple still feels underdeveloped, and although Charles’s guilt about the sacrifices Sazz made on his behalf is moving, it’s also over-egged – but it’s close: this show remains an extremely rare example of a comedy-drama that does both equally, and incredibly, well.”

Rachel Aroesti, The Guardian

“After the fun of Broadway in the last (fantastic) third series, Only Murders in the Building (Disney+) now heads, somewhat inevitably, to Hollywood, baby. And like any American chasing the creative dream in an unforgiving marketplace, the producers of this hit murder mystery aren’t going to quit while they’re ahead… It’s still ingeniously plotted, even if its frantic storytelling makes emotional engagement a struggle. The main problem is that the fun feels increasingly like self-love, a nice idea being stretched so far that it’s slightly fraying.”

Ben Dowell, The Times

“If much of the show’s comforting appeal stems from its gently macabre humour and familiar patterns, then an awareness of this has warded off the potential staleness that comes with repeating a format year after year… That the show tackles themes of loss and loneliness, growing up and ageing, self-doubt and self-certainty without ever succumbing to earnestness is a testament to the light-touch writing and charming performances. There aren’t many things more enjoyable on TV than the sight of Martin and Short riffing with one another. Here’s hoping Charles lives to see another season.”

Dan Einav, Financial Times

“It’s often a red flag when a returning show stuffs itself with guest stars: a sign that ideas are running out and the cast are calling in favours from their famous mates. But this rule doesn’t really apply to Only Murders In The Building, which has always traded on the odd throuple chemistry between pop star/actress Selena Gomez and legendary comedy codgers Steve Martin and Martin Short… As the season progresses, the murder investigation becomes more gripping and the punchlines keep on coming. So, let’s hope they’re already working on their season five wish list – surely Martin Short has Catherine O’Hara’s number?”

Nick Levine, NME