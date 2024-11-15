Silo, Apple TV+

“The first season was smart, inventive and frequently thrilling – and the second is even better. It remains slowly paced and visually sludgy – so much so that it demands a bright TV in a pitch-black room – but the aesthetic works in its favour, never letting us forget that these characters are trapped in a claustrophobic, subterranean nightmare where the thought of taking a single breath of fresh air or feeling sunshine on your skin is worth risking your life for.”

Leila Latif, The Guardian

“There isn’t much to Silo that wouldn’t have fitted into a single instalment of Black Mirror – or even Doctor Who back when it was largely filmed in coal bunkers and quarries. But Rebecca Ferguson (also a producer) brings all her movie star charisma and the script is careful not to lean too preachily into the Orwellian metaphor of the downtrodden masses controlled by Tim Robbins’s Big Brother character. Forget social commentary – this is just dark, dystopian fun. In turning a cult novel into an understated sci-fi gem, Ferguson carries off her mission improbable with style.”

Ed Power, The Telegraph

Doctors, BBC1

“Doctors to depart? A classic case of not knowing what you’ve got ’til it’s gone. Sure, Doctors was never going to challenge Wolf Hall at the Baftas. But in a daytime world increasingly swamped by endless cheap gameshows and identikit consumer faff, the series stood out like a beacon of creativity. The last-ever episode stayed true to its roots, throwing in a baby-birth crisis and a spot of ear wax irrigation (yum) to keep us on our toes as ends were tied right, left and centre.”

Keith Watson, The Telegraph

“With Doctors being struck off the schedules as part of a BBC cost-cutting exercise (original drama is too expensive compared to quiz shows and panel games), a grand TV tradition stretching back to the 1960s is over.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail