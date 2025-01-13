“The first instalment of the second series pushes the boat out, with enough arch am-dram intrigue to have me guffawing throughout”

The Good Ship Murder, Channel 5

“The Good Ship Murder has always been camp. But the first instalment of the second series pushes the boat out, with enough arch am-dram intrigue to have me guffawing throughout. I loved every moment.”

Emily Watkins, The i

Call the Midwife, BBC1

“It may be that a grab bag of stories that almost always end with exhausted, delighted mothers as well as a salvo of gleaming newborns is inherently impossible to resist, but you still have to admire the plate-spinning of new writer Katerina Watson. After last week’s suspected immaculate conception (spoiler… it wasn’t), Call the Midwife could be forgiven for coasting, but this was an outing full of energy and charm. Which is not what I expected to be saying about an episode that featured an outbreak of venereal disease.”

Benji Wilson, The Telegraph

“The storylines never flinch from showing real poverty and mental illness. Call The Midwife fearlessly portrays these shocking but realistic aspects of city life, in an intelligent fashion that no other soap would attempt. In a quiet way, it remains one of the best shows on television.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

The Dry, ITV

“The Dry is well observed, thoughtful, sad and funny (although it could do with a few more laughs if you ask me) and is a series that showcases what a very good actress Roisin Gallagher is.”

Carol Midgley, The Times