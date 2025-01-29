Vicky Pattison: My Deepfake Sex Tape, Channel 4

“Pattison is a reality TV star who has always stood out, since her days on the terrible MTV series Geordie Shore, as thoughtful and smart. She’s also likeable, winning I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! a few years back, and is a natural presenter in front of the camera. But the programme is based around a dubious idea which doesn’t seem to have worked. Pattison decides to create her own ‘sex tape’ to highlight the issue. Why? It is never adequately explained, and seems even more wrongheaded when you see Pattison in tears over it, and her husband expressing his misgivings.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Vicky Pattison: My Deepfake Sex Tape is an important, well-made documentary. It shines a much-needed light on the rapid proliferation of AI porn, in which women are having their faces used in fake explicit videos without their knowledge or consent. But it’s a sad state of affairs that television must resort to such bait and switch tactics, relying on shock value to bring in an audience. This film would have been even more powerful without the lowbrow frippery, and Pattison proves herself a forthright and engaging presenter away from her own participation.”

Emily Baker, The i

Great British Menu, BBC2

“The refreshing thing about Great British Menu is the format, with presenter Andi Oliver roaming around and the judging panel relegated to further along in the competition. Oliver hits exactly the right note, being cheerful and encouraging. This is where the programme beats MasterChef: The Professionals: no Gregg Wallace grating on the nerves by bellowing that the clock is running down; no Monica Galetti or Marcus Wareing gurning away in the room next door as a nervous young chef bungles a skills test. And the chefs are top-notch.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“With the ever-bubbly Andi Oliver back at the helm, this celebratory episode looks set to be one of the most exciting yet… But then someone sticks a fork in it. The first heat of 2025 is nothing more than business as usual – to the point it feels meandering. It lacks much-needed time with the chefs to get to know them, and Paul Ainsworth misses the charisma to make you care about his judgement. I’m never expecting chefs on this series to unleash their inner Gordon Ramsay, or scream wildly in a standing freezer á la The Bear. But after 20 years, the competition needs a refresh. For a ‘landmark’ series, it should pack some flavour – the return of Great British Menu just feels plain.”

Tilly Pearce, The i