Mr Bigstuff, Sky Max

“Mr Bigstuff has some charm, much energy and a handful of decent lines each episode. But it leaves you wanting more – and not in a good way. This is Ryan Sampson’s writing debut; there is a strong sense that he has the goods, even if they are not quite translating to screen.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“The supporting players are solid comedy performers, including Harriet Webb as Ryan’s shoplifting wife and Adrian Scarborough as his boss. Everyone seems to be having fun. The problem is that it’s too predictable. When one of Ryan’s hijab-wearing colleagues comes out with a stream of expletives, it’s unexpected, and momentarily funny. However, too many of DannyDyer’s scenes seem tailor-made to amuse the kind of ‘lager, lager, lager’ lads who would cheer every time he addressed someone, as he often does here, as a ‘c—’.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Despite its flaws, Mr Bigstuff has the makings of something both funny and feel-good – for those who can forgive its sillier bits, the pay-off is, as Lee would probably say, pukka.”

Emily Watkins, The i

Suspect, Channel 4

“Plausibility is not something we should necessarily demand when watching telly drama. Outlandish things can, and sometimes should, happen. But the scriptwriters Joy Wilkinson and David Allison have made parts of Suspect so melodramatic and shrill that there are moments when it feels like a Charlie Brooker-style satire on the genre. The loud, intrusive music also hinders rather than helps.”

Ben Dowell, The Times

“The makers of Suspect must offer a very generous remuneration package, because how else to explain why good actors have agreed to appear in a show as terrible as this? The script, the plot and the locations of this abject crime thriller appear to have been produced by AI.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“You’d have thought the team behind Suspect would have picked a side on the trivial-earnest scale by now. But on the basis of the first two episodes of series two, it has exactly the same tone of self-importance. You have to admire the ability to be both a parody of a crime drama and utterly humourless at the same time.”

Isobel Lewis, The i