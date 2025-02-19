The Real Unforgotten, ITV1

“Normally, shows such as this only get broadcast because the story ends with a conviction, but for that you will have to look up the case or watch episode two (available on ITVX), which benefits (as with so many documentaries these days) from revealing body-cam footage when arrests are made. The second instalment also offers a compelling and useful insight into the work of the Crown Prosecution Service, plus another shocking example of a failure to follow up on a key witness. As a human study of a man so grotesquely monomaniacal he spoke more about lost and damaged stock than his wife’s savage killing, it was an eye-openingly grim insight into human wickedness. Quite why the original investigators couldn’t spot this from the get-go is anyone’s guess.”

Ben Dowell, The Times

Alan Titchmarsh’s Underdog To Superdog, Channel 5

“Channel 5 knows exactly what we want from mutt TV, and doesn’t over-complicate the format. Every episode needs to showcase a variety of breeds: the ideal mix is one pedigree, one mongrel and a poodle cross. And they need to have differing temperaments, whether it’s exuberant or bone idle, timid or untrainable. That way, viewers can spend a cosy hour comparing the animals on screen to pets they know. It’s always fun to recognise canine character types: ‘That Jack Russell is just like our old terrier, he’s such a food thief.’ Veteran broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh, who presents Underdog To Superdog, understands these rules instinctively, and also comes across as a genuine dog lover.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“Where Harrison shines is in her willingness to open up about her own draining, shaming experience. It is eye-opening to see her visit a revenge porn helpline and learn that despite her efforts, her video and image is still available on around 90 websites, with a total of eight million views. She is also horrified to discover that her name is used as a clickbait search term to drive traffic to videos of other women, which may or may not be consensual.”

Rachael Sigee, The I

“To say that Gaucho Gaucho is very BBC Four is like saying Love Island is a bit ITV2. It is almost comically arthouse. It is black and white, theatrical and cinematic. It is visually and audibly astonishing. You don’t so much watch it as immerse yourself in it. It is abstract, but gripping. Settle in, adjust to its tone and you will be richly rewarded.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian