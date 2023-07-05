In a case of what one judge called “superb nominative determinism,” Sid Gentle’s superhero comedy Extraordinary surprised the judges with its ability to turn a high concept, supernatural premise into a relatable and understated comedy that delivered genuine laughs throughout.

Set in a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower, everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who is still waiting for hers to appear, offers a charming celebration of what it is to be extraordinarily ordinary.

Sid Gentle’s impressively high production values helped bring to life a universe which houses people with powers that include telekinesis and the ability to make a person orgasm with a single touch. One judge said that the “cleverly understated use of VFX made the sci-fi believable and relatable.”

The comedy’s intelligent, nuanced writing comes from first-time screenwriter Emma Moran. The scribe developed the series while still completing her master’s degree, making the feat all the more impressive. The eight-part show is filled with witty writing that garnered sustained laughs throughout and capably tackled the difficulties of your 20s in a super-powered world that still feels profoundly recognisable.

Put simply by one judge: “Everything about this show is extraordinary.”