Things You Should Have Done masterfully blends traditional high gag comedy with Gen-Z-inspired humour resulting in a refreshing and unique family sitcom.

The comedy is fresh from the mind of first-time screen-writer Lucia Keskin. Having built a platform on social media sharing comedy skits, Keskin was commissioned to write the pilot at just 19 years old. Keskin’s professional origin is proof that “talent can be successfully brought from social to the big screen,” commented one judge.

The show follows the life of the clueless Chi and her fragmented family as she navigates independent life in the aftermath of her parent’s sudden deaths.

Despite her youth, Keskin’s writing is self-confident, playful and rich. She is described by the judges as a “fantastic new talent” and “exactly what this industry needs”. The playful, deadpan comedy is pitched to deliver belly laughs, yet Keskin deals with sensitive topics, such as Karen’s ongoing fertility issues, with a care and sensitivity far beyond her years.

Things You Should Have Done champions diversity both on and off screen, and aims to portray working-class families in a more playful and innovative way than is usually seen on screen. As one judge commented, it is “effortlessly diverse without trying hard and being clunky”.

Our judges sum up Things You Should Have Done, as being simply “to die for”.