Following the paramedics working for the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, this documentary provides a “raw, unfiltered and devastating” view into the work of these first responders, commented one judge.

The documentary highlights the immense risks and personal sacrifices the paramedics face as they carry out their rescue missions and shows the impact of war on civilians. It is a “must-watch that stays with you for days and even weeks after viewing,” another judge said.

Due to the dangers involved, BBC News Arabic’s Feras Ajrami was one of the few local journalists able to report on first few weeks of the conflict in Northern Gaza. “Ajrami is an excellent and fearless journalist acting with pure integrity, instinct and laser focus on documenting an unfolding, world-changing event,” one judge observed.

The film was made available across multiple BBC platforms and was published by 17 language services online, as well as BBC News Online. The story hit 550,000 page views for News Online and 35,000 video views on the BBC News YouTube channel. A shorter version of the film was published by 20 language services, garnering over 550,000 views across Facebook and Instagram. On the BBC Persian Instagram, one version was played over two million times.

One judge summarised Gaza 101: Emergency Response as an “incredibly brave film making that bears witness on a tragic situation”, adding “It is crucial that films like this are made.”