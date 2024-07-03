BBC Studios for BBC and iPlayer

Produced by BBC Studios in conjunction with Children in Need, Game On! offered a live gaming extravaganza which positioned gaming as a force for good and aimed to reach to young people facing difficulty in their lives.

The show featured games appealing to a range of ages, from Just Dance to F1 2023 and Hado.

It successfully brought together the worlds of gaming and charity, producing a “technically innovative and interesting programme which contained positive messaging for children, as well as being entertaining and speaking to them on their level”, according to judges.

Hosted by Radio 1’s Vick Hope and Steffan Powell and former CBBC presenter Lauren Layfield, the show also featured a diverse range of gaming celebrities, whose significant followings across social media platforms including Instagram, Twitch and TikTok drew in viewers from beyond traditional television audiences.

The production successfully pulled off a live broadcast from a non-TV studio, instead using Confetti X, a bespoke gaming facility aligned with Nottingham Trent University, whose students were offered opportunities on the production team.

Children In Need was delighted with the engagement the show secured for its cause.

HIGHLY COMMENDED Highly commended: One Zoo Three

True to Nature for CBBC Highly commended by the judges, over the course of ten themed episodes One Zoo Three follows the lives of brothers Cam, Tyler and Aaron, who run a family zoo. The fun and informative show offers viewers a glimpse of a range of animals from polar bears to pygmy marmosets, as the brothers take viewers along to explore other zoos, parks and conservation projects around the world. Delicate storylines such as a snow leopard getting an ultrasound or an elderly meerkat having an arthritis X-ray, are covered in a sensitive way which younger viewers can understand, while infotainment strands such as Fact or Fake and Whose Poo? aim to educate the young viewers.