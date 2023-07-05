‘A masterclass in storytelling with incredible access’
Newsround’s digital video allowed Ukrainian children to share their personal accounts of how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected them, offering their own views in their own words. The Newsround team comprising Ricky Boleto, producer/director Lauren Parker and camera Brijesh Patel followed children of different ages as they went about their daily lives in early 2023, with the war raging all around them.
One judge called it “important and urgent content delivered in a compelling and beautiful way”, adding “this is children’s content at it very best.” Another said it was “a masterclass in storytelling with incredible access”.
The show periodically used animation to give young audiences context to some of the more traumatising aspects of the conflict in a way that was accessible for them, such as showing how the Russian military occupied the village of one of the children, forcing them to flee with their family. There was also a deliberate effort to ensure a tone of hope and resilience throughout, sharing the children’s hope for a better future.
One judge said the approach was “hard hitting yet heartfelt” and successfully presented the “complex reality” that Ukrainians are experiencing in a way that was entirely appropriate for the target audience and their families.
“It manages to balance the need between factual information and engaging content with its execution and child-led approach,” they added.
SHORTLISTED
Game On Grandparents
Electric Robin and The Ark for CBBC
This gaming format saw kids training their rookie gaming grandparents to compete in an esports tournament, taking on their daily chores and activities while they practised. One judge said it had a “warm, uplifting intergenerational dynamic” and another said it is “great intergenerational fun that gives gaming a broadcast makeover”.
Made on just £31,000 per episode, the judges were unanimously impressed with the high quality it managed to achieve. It was the second most-watched show in its 9am timeslot across the year, with three-quarters of the audience being female.
Lloyd of the Flies
Aardman for CITV
Mathew Walker’s animated show centres around a fly, played by Friday Night Dinner star Tom Rosenthal, and his relatable relationships with his best friend, parents, sister, neighbours and nemesis. The characters are played by a diverse cast from across the UK, and combines CGI characters and props with digitally painted backgrounds.
Lovely Little Farm
Darrall Macqueen for Apple TV+
Live action pre-school drama Lovely Little Farm follows farmer sisters Jill and Jacky. Child actors Levi Howden and Kassidi Roberts performed on real location sets on a community farm, with a suite of animal friends, while production achieved a 50:50 gender balance and 70% of the cast were people of colour.
My Life: Eva’s Having a Ball
Fresh Start Media for CBBC
The doc follows Britain’s Got Talent finalist Eva Abley, who is a comedian with cerebral palsy. It documents her latest challenge – putting on a ball to raise money for her local hospital. It balances dancing and sketch comedy with presenting the daily challenges of living with pain and disability, teaching kids to be kind to children who are different from themselves.
Operation Ouch! Let’s Talk About Cancer
141 Productions for CBBC & BBC iPlayer
The special episode of the long running series explains what cancer is, how it can be treated and how to support those going through it. It is the result of months of research with scientists, support groups and children who have been affected by cancer and is shaped by their advice and experience.
The programme manages to retain a sense of humour and light-heartedness when tackling some difficult areas including death and grief, ensuring it is accessible for the whole family.
