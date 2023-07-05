BBC for BBC

Newsround’s digital video allowed Ukrainian children to share their personal accounts of how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected them, offering their own views in their own words. The Newsround team comprising Ricky Boleto, producer/director Lauren Parker and camera Brijesh Patel followed children of different ages as they went about their daily lives in early 2023, with the war raging all around them.

One judge called it “important and urgent content delivered in a compelling and beautiful way”, adding “this is children’s content at it very best.” Another said it was “a masterclass in storytelling with incredible access”.

The show periodically used animation to give young audiences context to some of the more traumatising aspects of the conflict in a way that was accessible for them, such as showing how the Russian military occupied the village of one of the children, forcing them to flee with their family. There was also a deliberate effort to ensure a tone of hope and resilience throughout, sharing the children’s hope for a better future.

One judge said the approach was “hard hitting yet heartfelt” and successfully presented the “complex reality” that Ukrainians are experiencing in a way that was entirely appropriate for the target audience and their families.

“It manages to balance the need between factual information and engaging content with its execution and child-led approach,” they added.