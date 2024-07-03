‘Bringing difficult subjects to the forefront in a social-first way’
Lime Pictures for E4 & 4Studio
Described by one judge as the “Goliath of digital support”, Hollyoaks continues to deliver brilliantly creative campaigns. In 2023, Hollyoaks reached over 493 million views on all channels. It also become the first and only soap to release full episodes on YouTube.
Hollyoaks brings “difficult subjects to the forefront in a social-first way”, as one judge put it. In the wake of its episode Ode to My Juliet episode, which tackles the subject of teenage cancer, encouraged the audience was to share their real-life experiences of the issue using the hashtag #OdeToMyJuliet. Content from the show was shared on TikTok allowing viewers to stitch, duet or greenscreen their stories alongside it. The hashtag was viewed a huge two million times and is an “impressive example of social delivering meaningful impact”, according to our judges.
And Its Death of an Influencer episode offered “lovely way to bring content creators into the storylines and build the Hollyoaks brand out to a youth audience”, one judge said. The Digital Team brought the influencer character Rayne to life by including in cameos of real-life influencers in an innovative strategy which also promoted the brand.
Winning this category for a third year in a row, Hollyoaks “continues to find new ways to appeal to its audiences outside of its linear offering and is standalone in its own right”, the judges said.
SHORTLISTED
Jungle Club
Mitre Studios & Lifted Entertainment for ITV
This digital-first companion show to I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! aims to enhance viewer experience by offering insights and encouraging audience interaction. In 2023, Ant and Dec went live on Instagram 22 times after each episode and received over a million comments and questions submitted on the live streams. Jungle Club received more than 1.3m views on a single episode after it was uploaded to Instagram.
Strictly Come Dancing
BBC Studios for BBC
Strictly Come Dancing recorded impressive stats across social platforms this year, with total video views across Instagram, Tik Tok and Facebook smashing their KPI by 150% and reaching half a billion views. Its TikTok following was up by 22% compared to 2022 and video views hit over 117 million on the platform. Focusing their social strategy on reaching younger audiences, their creative highlights include the Strictly stylist game, which drew inspiration from the TikTok ‘clothes haul’ format.
Supertato
BBC Digital Teams & BBC Studios Kids & Family for CBeebies
Supertato’s 2023 digital support campaign ran across YouTube, iPlayer, the CBeebies website and CBeebies apps. The team aimed to build engagement with the characters in order or develop a fandom. To achieve this, it commissioned two new Supertato songs for YouTube and iPlayer, and build a fan-hub on the CBeebies Get Creative, where children can make their own Supertato artwork and potentially see it featured on the show.
The BRIT Awards 2024
S:E Creative Studio & The BPI for The BRIT Awards 2024
The BRITS 2024 attracted record viewing across social platforms, with its worldwide audience rising by 13% to 5 million followers. Over a 24-hour period, the edit and production team churned out more than 200 videos. Content on event night produced more than 50 million views, half of which came from Instagram Reels. Artist performances were viewed a staggering 1 billion times on Instagram, smashing records for a global music show.
The Traitors Digital Campaign
BBC Social & Digital for BBC iPlayer
The success of season two’s digital campaign brought average audience up to 8.1 million, up from 56% during season one. The Predictor Game, launched on the BBC website, saw 52k unique players with 464k predictions made across the series. Campaigns across social platforms resulted in viral moments on TikTok during the finale week, fuelling online conversations about the show. Overall, the campaign generated 50.4 million video views and 1.9 million engagements.
