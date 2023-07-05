‘It was innovative and sets the bar on how you create a community away from your own platform’
Warner Bros. Discovery for Cartoon Network
Game On! was born out of Cartoon Network’s mission to find new and relevant ways to engage with its audience – and our judges found it has succeeded, creating a “super impressive example of moving with the times” and creating “incredible engagement”.
The strand was launched in December 2022 on the child-centred online gaming platform Roblox, allowing kids to experience the virtual world of hit Cartoon Network series including Craig of the Creek, Teen Titans Go!, We Baby Bears, Ben 10 and The Amazing World of Gumball in a whole new way.
Kids can meet and interact with their favourite characters, compete against their friends in minigames and customise their Roblox avatar with iconic character accessories to show off to other players.
The platform accurately recreates the settings of fans’ favourite shows, allowing them to explore the Creek, hang out in Titans Tower, take a trip to Elmore Junior High School with Gumball, adventure to fantastical worlds with the Baby Bears or transform into Ben 10’s aliens.
The games also include climate-related missions, helping to inspire climate-friendly behaviours in a fun way.
In the first three months along, Cartoon Network Game On! has gained more than 4.2 million visits, with daily user numbers continuing to show strong growth week on week.
Judges said the initiative was a “fantastic proposition” which “completely understands its target audience”.
Another described the decision to use Roblox as “a genius move which shows Cartoon Network understand where its audiences are is”.
They added: “It was innovative and sets the bar on how you create a community away from your own platform.”
SHORTLISTED
BBC3
BBC3 for BBC
The past year has been one of innovation and growth at BBC Three, led partly by its social media strategy. A mix of bespoke social media content, behind-the scenes interviews, creative interactive elements and influencer collaborations mean the channel’s social media accounts boast a following of more than 9.4m across a ranges of platforms.
A standout campaign was its Drag Queen ASMR content to promote Season 4 of Drag Race UK.
Film 4
4Studio for Film 4
As Film4 reached 40, its digital presence was struggling to reach the young audience Channel 4 wants to engage and needed a shake-up. The new approach moved away from day-to-day marketing support and towards an increased emphasis on audience interaction.
A focus on talent, with red carpet coverage and exclusive interviews, has garnered a 46% year-on-year growth in Film4’s Facebook audience.
Newsround
BBC for BBC
The young people’s news show launched its TikTok account in 2022, bringing together its journalists, producers and digital teams to create TikTok-first content, including a daily news round up. The top performing video, explanation of the Holocaust for Holocaust Memorial Day, was viewed more than 1.6 million times.
Separately, the show launched an online subtitled British Sign Language bulletin, offering a daily news platform the UK’s 50,000 deaf children, which is now viewed an average of 8,000 times a day.
The Other Side of the Story/ BBC Bitesize and BBC News
BBC Education for BBC
In the wake of OfCom research findings that more than half of young people get their news from social media and that those from C2DE backgrounds are twice as likely to believe everything they see and hear, the Other Side of the Story was created to give young people the resources and understanding they need to avoid misinformation.
The project’s conducted outreach workshops at schools in areas of high deprivation, with student insight informing the content, resulting in celebrity challenges and debunking videos which have so far had more than 5 million views.
UKTV Play Social Media
UKTV for UKTV Play
UKTV Play’s social accounts have enjoyed extraordinary growth over the past 12 months. Impressions rose by 94% to 29 million and engagements rose by 111% 1.5 million, with views up 371% to 14 million year-on-year.
The channel puts this success down to its “exceptionally human community management” and dedication to starting and joining conversations online, engaging with fandom and building lasting relationships.
