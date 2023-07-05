‘It was innovative and sets the bar on how you create a community away from your own platform’

Warner Bros. Discovery for Cartoon Network

Game On! was born out of Cartoon Network’s mission to find new and relevant ways to engage with its audience – and our judges found it has succeeded, creating a “super impressive example of moving with the times” and creating “incredible engagement”.

The strand was launched in December 2022 on the child-centred online gaming platform Roblox, allowing kids to experience the virtual world of hit Cartoon Network series including Craig of the Creek, Teen Titans Go!, We Baby Bears, Ben 10 and The Amazing World of Gumball in a whole new way.

Kids can meet and interact with their favourite characters, compete against their friends in minigames and customise their Roblox avatar with iconic character accessories to show off to other players.

The platform accurately recreates the settings of fans’ favourite shows, allowing them to explore the Creek, hang out in Titans Tower, take a trip to Elmore Junior High School with Gumball, adventure to fantastical worlds with the Baby Bears or transform into Ben 10’s aliens.

The games also include climate-related missions, helping to inspire climate-friendly behaviours in a fun way.

In the first three months along, Cartoon Network Game On! has gained more than 4.2 million visits, with daily user numbers continuing to show strong growth week on week.

Judges said the initiative was a “fantastic proposition” which “completely understands its target audience”.

Another described the decision to use Roblox as “a genius move which shows Cartoon Network understand where its audiences are is”.

They added: “It was innovative and sets the bar on how you create a community away from your own platform.”