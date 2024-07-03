‘Bringing the news to where the audience is, not the other way around’
Sky News
Aiming to make news accessible to a digital audience, the Sky News digital team delivers “diverse, authentic and impactful content” which one judge described as a “frictionless enhancement of the Sky News brand”.
Original content includes strands such as Off Limits, which tackles taboo subjects and Future Wars, which explains and analyses the complexities of geopolitics in an accessible way.
As well as producing its own journalism, documentaries and series, the team also adapts Sky News material for a variety of social platforms, garnering millions of views for Sky News correspondents’ reporting from the frontlines of the Israel-Hamas war, for example.
Recent Sky News shows such as the Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge and The UK Tonight with Sarah-Jane Mee are backed by a digital strategy which includes social media posts, livestreaming on YouTube and promos across all platforms.
Sky has more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube and its 5.5 million followers on TikTok make it one of the platform’s biggest news publishers.
The digital team’s work is a fantastic example of “excellent television that brings the news to where the audience is, not the other way around,” one judge said, adding that the “quality of the journalism is undeniable”.
SHORTLISTED
Cartoon Network Climate Champions
Cartoon Network for Warner Bros. Discovery
Aiming to inspire collective climate action in a fun way for children, The Climate Champions’ microsite includes challenges, quizzes, games and videos to promote sustainability. In a bid to connect with children on platforms they already engage with, Climate Champions challenges were introduced to the channel’s Roblox game, Cartoon Network: Game on!. Over the past year, 6.4 million challenges were accepted on Roblox and 100k challenges accepted on the microsite.
England vs … the Euros Qualifiers
4Studio, IMG & The FA for Euros Qualifiers
After winning the rights to broadcast the England qualifiers for the Euros 2024, Channel 4 was presented with a unique opportunity to generate social views and attract younger audiences. In a fun and imaginative strategy, England players took part in some of Channel 4’s most famous TV formats including the Countdown and the Great British Bake Off. This resulted in over 8.5 million views on YouTube, 4.1 million views for content on TikTok and stories in seven major newspapers.
Comedy Central Live
MTV Entertainment Studios International and Off The Kerb for Comedy Central
For this digital-first series, up-and-coming UK comedians perform in front of a live audience. The 40 x 5-minute episodes were shared weekly on YouTube and clips were posted on TikTok, Reels and X to increase engagement. A total of 500 video assets were distributed to support the show, delivering 68 million video views, 7.6 million engagements and 11.5 million minutes viewed.
Eurovision Song Contest: BBC Digital Campaign
BBC Digital for BBC
Recording over 245 million global video views and 8.5 million engagements, this social campaign was one of BBC TV’s most successful. Content included video tours of the arena through the eyes of the security dogs and a day in the life of ‘backstage manager’, YouTube star Charity Shop Sue. The TikTok Live pre-party on the day of the final featured exclusive content and interviews, amassing over 500k views during the live stream.
Glastonbury 2023
BBC Music on Demand & BBC Studios for BBC
Glastonbury began on iPlayer before Worthy Farm had even opened its gates last year with Glastonbury’s Greatest Hits, a 24-hour stream made up of archive performances, documentaries and interviews. As the festival kicked off, guided iPlayer coverage in the form of the Glastonbury Channel ran all day. Over 90 full sets were made available on-demand for a month after the festival and viewing records were broken, with live and on-demand content streamed more than 60 million times on iPlayer.
No comments yet