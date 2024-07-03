‘Bringing the news to where the audience is, not the other way around’

Sky News

Aiming to make news accessible to a digital audience, the Sky News digital team delivers “diverse, authentic and impactful content” which one judge described as a “frictionless enhancement of the Sky News brand”.

Original content includes strands such as Off Limits, which tackles taboo subjects and Future Wars, which explains and analyses the complexities of geopolitics in an accessible way.

As well as producing its own journalism, documentaries and series, the team also adapts Sky News material for a variety of social platforms, garnering millions of views for Sky News correspondents’ reporting from the frontlines of the Israel-Hamas war, for example.

Recent Sky News shows such as the Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge and The UK Tonight with Sarah-Jane Mee are backed by a digital strategy which includes social media posts, livestreaming on YouTube and promos across all platforms.

Sky has more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube and its 5.5 million followers on TikTok make it one of the platform’s biggest news publishers.

The digital team’s work is a fantastic example of “excellent television that brings the news to where the audience is, not the other way around,” one judge said, adding that the “quality of the journalism is undeniable”.