‘An enthralling story in which nothing is quite as it seems’

When footballer Jlloyd Samuel died suddenly in a car crash in 2018, aged just 38, his devasted widow Emma made a series of heartbreaking and shocking discoveries about the double life he’d been living.

With exclusive access and candid interviews, this 90-minute documentary explores the life and death of a man who faces overwhelming challenges, struggled to manage his wealth and never sought the help he desperately needed.

The film sensitively addresses the difficult topics of grief, love, betrayal, depression, debt, loneliness and denial – and, through the use of archive which one judged called “exceptional”, allows Jlloyd’s voice to be present throughout.

As well as speaking to Jlloyd’s widow and family, the filmmakers sought out contributions from his childhood friends and teammates from across his career to build up a picture of his experiences as a young black man growing up in East London.

The film also examines the questions which still hang over the circumstances of the fatal car crash.

Judges praised the empathetic handling of both the story and the contributions, which enabled the documentary to take viewers “on a whirlwind journey where there were no villains”.

One judge commented that this was “brilliant story, which was told really well”, while another commended the film’s deft management of its many surprising twists and turns.

Another judge agreed, saying it was “an enthralling story in which nothing is quite as it seems” and where “contributors bare all, leading the audience to decide their own opinion”.