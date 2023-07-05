The return of Bad Wolf’s darkly comic drama thrusts audiences back in at the deep end, as the iconic Suzie Pickles makes her daring come back (of sorts).

Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper’s extraordinary vision takes the second series of the Sky Atlantic drama to even darker places. In what one judge describes as a “fascinating look at how we treat flawed female celebrities”, we return to Pickles following an array of public scandal and the collapse of her marriage.

Now finding herself at rock bottom, embroiled in a viscous divorce and living in her sister’s box room, she decides her only option is to appear as a contestant in a TV dance competition.

The dialogue is as tight as the continuously claustrophobic atmosphere that looms throughout this darkly comic drama, with the final episode of the trio structured in ‘real time’ as the personal and public ordeals collide.

Its brutal examination of misogyny carefully dissects the social and public constructs of femininity and masculinity, with one judge adding that Piper’s performance as Pickles is able to “masterfully unpack layers of the modern-day anxieties behind the curtain of media.”

It’s Billie Piper’s central performance as the iconic anti-hero that garnered most praise from the judges, who lauded her captivating her performance. “Outstanding”, “incredibly textured”, and “captivating” were all words used by the judges to describe her spectacular return to the small screen.

The drama received widespread critical praise, with five-star reviews from The Guardian, iNews and Heat, with one judge simply calling the drama “a total treat”.