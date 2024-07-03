‘There’s something classy in every aspect of this show. Performances, direction, cinematography, music’

Following a dysfunctional team of agents in a dumping-ground department of MI5 called “Slough House”, 11-time-nominated and 2-time BAFTA-award-winner Slow Horses returns for a six-episode third season. This season, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret back in London.

Commended by our judges for its ability to “carve out a space with its mix of dark comedy and gritty realism,” the drama returns with its original cast, which includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Samuel West and Sophie Okonedo, as well as some new faces, including Sope Dìrísù and Katherine Waterson.

Slow Horses greatly impressed the judges this year, particularly the performance of Gary Oldman, who plays protagonist Jackson Lamb. One judge said Oldman “gives the show such class with his understated weary performance and is the very definition of UK acting royalty.”

They went on to describe the show as “a huge success for the platform and the envy of many other platforms, I’d imagine”.

The critically-acclaimed drama was also praised for its “perfect” pacing, and its ability to do something new with the often cliched spy-drama genre.