Blurring the boundaries between television and digital, Channel 4.0 launched in October 2022. Channel 4.0 aims to introduce the next generation of viewers to Channel 4, via the medium they watch the most – YouTube.

And its results speak for themselves – with 51m minutes watched, 23m views and an audience that is 84% 13 to 24-year-olds, the younger generation have definitely been introduced.

Judges loved the channel’s manifesto of marrying fun formats to programming with purpose – exemplified by YouTube and content creator-fronted shows such as Secret Sauce, where YouTube personality Chunkz combines cooking challenges with an exploration of the heritage of a wide range of guests. Meanwhile, social media star and presenter Alhan Gençay travelled Britain asking if It’s Alright to be White?, exploring different events and societies around Britain.

Important conversations about class, race, culture mixed with high entertainment values in an intrinsically Channel 4 way in the more serious formats, but Channel 4.0 also didn’t forget its sense of fun. Formats such as BoxFresh and Flight Mode provided audiences with pure entertainment, featuring obstacle courses and friends battling it out for a holiday.

Above all, judges were impressed with how well the channel knows its audience, providing exposure to new talent.

One judge called it “a brilliant example of a broadcaster acknowledging it needs to meet its audience where they are, with great success”.