A channel that prides itself in telling authentic stories and sharing personal experiences from under-represented groups, W was repeatedly praised by the judges for its ability to deliver.

W’s commitment to powerful and personal storytelling has attracted some big talents like Katherine Ryan and Stacey Dooley, which has kept viewers coming back for more on the channel’s free streaming service and UKTV Play. Katherine Ryan: Parental Guidance pulled in an impressive 381K viewers on its premiere episode alone.

Judges were impressed by W’s understanding of its audience, commenting that it “has a clear channel identity” and “knows what it stands for” – evident in shows such as Katie Piper’s Jailhouse Mums, a five-part documentary that uncovers the racial prejudice and lack of healthcare for women delivering babies in US prisons.

W has also focused on recommissioning trusted talent alongside their new commissions – a second series of Nurses on the Ward arrived on W in 2023.

One judge said: “W should be celebrated for being a channel with a clear proposition that delivers for its viewers. They have attracted big name talent, have backed returning series and deliver quality every time.”