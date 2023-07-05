‘An exhilarating watch, edged with a joyous sense of danger, in a format that is coming into its own’
Jordan Stephens of Rizzle Kicks fame hosts this hip hop-based comedy panel show alongside team captains Maya Jama and Lady Leshurr, and “fastest man on the decks” DJ Shortee Blitz. The unique genre-busting format mixes a music panel show with dancing rounds, rap battles, quiz items, VTs, freestyle challenges, audience participation, and comedy chat in a raucous blend with lots of laughs.
Across the board, the show has an incredibly varied mix of talent, a host of brilliant games, one-off performances and a high energy that makes time fly by.
The episode submitted for the awards entry features reality star Jamie Laing, TV presenter Zeze Millz and new UK soul artist Miraa May. Stephens deftly directs these personalities between light-hearted chat and a poignant discussion of musical legacy and substance abuse as part of a special tribute to the musical entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, who died in 2022.
Don’t Hate the Playaz also prioritizes diversity on and off screen, in its cast, production team and crew with a distinct effort to find new, exciting onscreen talent that would feel fresh to viewers.
One judge described it as “an exhilarating watch, edged with a joyous sense of danger, in a format that is coming into its own”.
Another said: “It feels like a party that’s happening anyway – whether the cameras are there or not – and we’re happy to be invited.”
SHORTLISTED
Harry Pinero’s Worst in Class
Wall of Productions for Channel 4.0 YouTube
Harry Pinero’s Worst in Class is a scholastic take on the quiz show format, with celebrities competing against each other in “detention” to evade the dreaded final punishment. Starring Harry Pinero, Darkest Man and Adeola Patronne, Worst in Class is an excellent framework for championing emerging digital talent, whilst serving as educational content for an underserved audience.
Love In the Flesh
Ten66 Television for BBC
Love In the Flesh is the first big fixed-rig reality show of its kind to be commissioned by the BBC. The “reality with kindness” programme matches up the cast with people they’ve been talking to online but have yet to meet in person. Presented by Love Island alum Zara McDermott, the show also boasted a level of diversity yet to be achieved by other dating shows.
Never Mind the Buzzcocks
Talkback, a Fremantle label, for Sky Max
The second series of the rebooted Never Mind the Buzzcocks continues to be chaotic and subversive, bringing together the worlds of comedy and music in a revamped format that features new rounds and fresh British talent in the form of Daisy May Cooper and Jamali Maddox. The comedy entertainment show gleefully brings together distinctive and diverse voices to dive into the world of music.
Rob & Romesh VS…
CPL Productions for Sky Max
Rob & Romesh Vs… is the highest-rated Sky Original entertainment programme, with Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan’s vulnerable yet comedic performances being the outstanding elements of the series. The submitted episode gains exclusive access to the England football team, creating viral moments such as the scene where the hosts are learning to take free kicks with Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
World of Wonder for BBC
The fourth series of the reality competition highlights the struggles and achievements of the LGBTQ+ community. It represents some of the most marginalised groups in society and elevates their voices into the mainstream culture as the queens battle it out through acting, stand-up and musical challenges to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.
