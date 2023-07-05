‘An exhilarating watch, edged with a joyous sense of danger, in a format that is coming into its own’

Jordan Stephens of Rizzle Kicks fame hosts this hip hop-based comedy panel show alongside team captains Maya Jama and Lady Leshurr, and “fastest man on the decks” DJ Shortee Blitz. The unique genre-busting format mixes a music panel show with dancing rounds, rap battles, quiz items, VTs, freestyle challenges, audience participation, and comedy chat in a raucous blend with lots of laughs.

Across the board, the show has an incredibly varied mix of talent, a host of brilliant games, one-off performances and a high energy that makes time fly by.

The episode submitted for the awards entry features reality star Jamie Laing, TV presenter Zeze Millz and new UK soul artist Miraa May. Stephens deftly directs these personalities between light-hearted chat and a poignant discussion of musical legacy and substance abuse as part of a special tribute to the musical entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, who died in 2022.

Don’t Hate the Playaz also prioritizes diversity on and off screen, in its cast, production team and crew with a distinct effort to find new, exciting onscreen talent that would feel fresh to viewers.

One judge described it as “an exhilarating watch, edged with a joyous sense of danger, in a format that is coming into its own”.

Another said: “It feels like a party that’s happening anyway – whether the cameras are there or not – and we’re happy to be invited.”