With a confident focus on commissions that showcase the beauty of the UK, More 4 has shone a light on the beauty and brilliance of Great Britain. Viewers discovered stunning landscapes in Best of Britain by the Sea and Britain’s Beautiful Rivers, while getting a special look at one of the country’s most famous country estates in Highclere: Behind the Scenes.

Peaking at 0.8m in its launch episode, Travels with Mum and Dad became the fifth biggest commission in More 4 history, warmly displaying the wonders of the UK whilst representing voices from across the nations and regions.

More 4 also cemented its reputation as a place to find top tier talent. Amanda Owen and Matt Baker continue to bring critical and commercial success to the channel, with Baker’s formats delivering three of the top four audiences for the year.

Other well-loved faces also made an appearance with Darcey Bussell on a Royal Road Trip, Hugh Dennis exploring extravagant Huge Homes, and Alan Carr going on a personal journey to discover more about his favourite childhood author in Adventures with Agatha Christie.

A clever and thematically constructed scheduling strategy linked days of the week to different topics, with Sundays dedicated to blue-light docs, Mondays showing travelogues, Wednesdays highlighting national treasure-fronted shows, and Fridays homing foreign dramas.

“A standout channel that knows its own audience and delivers exactly what they are looking for”, said one judge.