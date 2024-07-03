Winners for the second year in a row, More 4 impressed the judges with its clear focus on its audience. The channel set out to offer upmarket content which encourages viewers to put their feet up, lean back and enjoy – but at the same time, it responded to the cost-of-living crisis by ensuring its content was ultra-accessible.

Judges praised More4’s ability to “provide escapist and informative television for a clearly defined audience, through its original commissions and use of talent, and stellar acquisitions”.

Several of More 4’s programmes have had stellar years: Jonathon Ross’ Myths and Legends was up 78% against slot average, Perfect Pub Walks with Bill Bailey more than tripled its slot average while Home Greek Home was up 106% against slot average.

More 4 has prioritised designing a schedule that targets key audiences with upmarket content, such as travelogue Mondays or blue-light Sundays, so viewers can pinpoint their favourite shows. Its focus on its audience has helped increase viewership and raise most of their titles above their slot averages.

The judges were particularly impressed by the channel’s acquisition of Ken Bruce and PopMaster, which went on to become More 4’s second biggest programme ever at 565% above slot average, with 760K average viewers, which contributed to the channel’s biggest week since 2016.