‘Escapist and informative television for a clearly defined audience’
Winners for the second year in a row, More 4 impressed the judges with its clear focus on its audience. The channel set out to offer upmarket content which encourages viewers to put their feet up, lean back and enjoy – but at the same time, it responded to the cost-of-living crisis by ensuring its content was ultra-accessible.
Judges praised More4’s ability to “provide escapist and informative television for a clearly defined audience, through its original commissions and use of talent, and stellar acquisitions”.
Several of More 4’s programmes have had stellar years: Jonathon Ross’ Myths and Legends was up 78% against slot average, Perfect Pub Walks with Bill Bailey more than tripled its slot average while Home Greek Home was up 106% against slot average.
More 4 has prioritised designing a schedule that targets key audiences with upmarket content, such as travelogue Mondays or blue-light Sundays, so viewers can pinpoint their favourite shows. Its focus on its audience has helped increase viewership and raise most of their titles above their slot averages.
The judges were particularly impressed by the channel’s acquisition of Ken Bruce and PopMaster, which went on to become More 4’s second biggest programme ever at 565% above slot average, with 760K average viewers, which contributed to the channel’s biggest week since 2016.
SHORTLISTED
LADbible TV
LADbible TV’s commitment to international television earned it a 55% increase in global audience – taking on board foreign language interviews and contributors from overseas.
The launch of its new series Honesty Box in 2023 so far has 3.1m views and a third season in production. Its popularity has seen it achieve 33.6m views this year, and partner with global powerhouses like Netflix and HBO.
Sky History
With a 5% growth since 2022 to 10.9m viewers in 2023, Sky History only continues to soar in popularity. Moving into online spaces has netted almost 5m views on TikTok and over 30m minutes of content viewed on Facebook and YouTube, expanding original audiences and targeting new viewers.
The channel had the second-highest reach of all Pay TV Factual Channels, and fourteen of the top 30 Pay Factual broadcasts for 2023 were Sky History programmes.
Yesterday
Yesterday is committed both to its current audience and to reaching new audiences. The channel’s TikTok account gained 200K views in the first month, Retro Electro Workshop achieved 347K viewers during its launch episode, and Bangers and Cash was recommissioned for a ninth series this year.
The channel offers a broad variety of content for its viewership, with nine out of its ten highest rating shows being UKTV Originals.
