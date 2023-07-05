The judges unanimously agreed that Big Zuu’s Big Eats is simply going from strength to strength. Scooping its third Broadcast Digital Award in a row, the third series of the cooking show managed to maintain an “innovative approach to a very assured format” said one impressed judge, while another said it “feels more confident than ever”.

They praised show’s diversity and inclusivity, with the three presenters Zuu, Tubsy and Hyder continuing to use their platform to normalise representation of minority groups on TV. In the show, the trio of friends invite a range of comedy guests to the Big Eats truck – a new addition for the third series – cooking up dishes in weird and whacky places. They also allow guests to showcase their talents; notably British Muslim comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri owns the stage in front of a white male pub audience.

One judge said the show is “built on perfect and natural chemistry” between the three leads which “delivers as many portions of laughs as delicious scran” while another called the format “fun, funny, and seamless”.

Zuu himself received the most glowing praise of all, with the judges in awe of his comic timing, larger-than-life presenting style and “rare charisma”.