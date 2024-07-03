‘An innovative, engaging series which brings history alive and shows us how close the past is. Brilliant casting and contributors’
Judges were greatly impressed this year by The Great British Dig – and viewers were too, with an average of 600K per episode, peaking at 730K. The format has also sold in more than 20 countries worldwide.
The programme sees presenter and comedian Hugh Dennis join a team of archaeologists unearthing archaeological sites across the country, often hidden in people’s back gardens.
The judges praised the show’s accessibility and said they enjoyed the “community aspect” of the programme, bringing people local to the digs and the viewers into the narrative. One judge said: “Such a great way to make history accessible – the discoveries are literally in your back garden.”
The programme faced several challenges, not least the global pandemic, a 10-week turnaround time, and a £110K budget per episode. But The Great British Dig was able to overcome all the obstacles in its way in what another judge called “brilliant programme making for an impossible budget.”
They went on to say: “Absolutely love it, and I applaud the production company’s attitude to career progression.”
HIGHLY COMMENDED
Vinnie Jones In The Country
Lime Pictures for discovery+
This category’s highly commended show Vinnie Jones In The Country is described by several judges as “surprising” for its discussions of grief and masculinity, alongside restoration of a farm, as Jones and his team allow themselves to be vulnerable with the audience as they renovate and rehabilitate.
One judge commented that the show was “energetic, entertaining and warm” adding: “This is a surprisingly compelling watch with positive messaging gently woven through. Great storytelling that felt natural and organic – all propelled along with Vinnie’s strength of character.”
SHORTLISTED
90 Day Fiancé
CPL Productions for discovery+
90 Day Fiancé follows Brits with long-distance partners, as they navigate global borders and cultural differences to create a life together. With a £225K budget, the series attempts to imitate its dramatic American original while showcasing real love stories.
The series has been in the top four highest rated shows on Discovery+ since its release and is the most popular non-sports title on the platform – as a testament to its overwhelming popularity, the third series was commissioned before series two even aired.
Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Boom and Big Productions for Dave
Last year’s winners Big Zuu’s Big Eats is still making a big impact. Its fourth series premiere drew in 224K viewers and averaged 163K per episode, featuring global guests like Sir Mo Farah, Aitch and more.
Two-time BAFTA winner Big Zuu, on top of being as energetic and personable as ever, commits to his values: he hosted a sold-out pop-up restaurant for two days to raise awareness for food waste.
Katie Piper’s Jailhouse Mums
Flicker Productions for W
This programme shines a light on a demographic rarely acknowledged in mainstream culture. With a £105K per episode budget, host Katie Piper, interviews women in US prisons who have given or are going to give birth.
Piper, herself a mother and volunteer in prisons, sensitively draws out the vulnerability of the women she speaks to, earning the show 300K viewers on average and peaking at 402K.
Teen First Dates
Twenty Twenty Productions for E4
Following in the footsteps of BAFTA award-winning First Dates, Teen First Dates showcases teenagers venturing into the world of dating, often for the first time.
The series isn’t afraid to take on difficult conversations, with the teenagers sharing personal stories about adoption, anxiety, and self-harm. With 24% of the cast identifying at LGBTQ+ and 17% from a low socioeconomic background, the programme tells the stories of teenagers from various backgrounds.
