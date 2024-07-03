‘An innovative, engaging series which brings history alive and shows us how close the past is. Brilliant casting and contributors’

Judges were greatly impressed this year by The Great British Dig – and viewers were too, with an average of 600K per episode, peaking at 730K. The format has also sold in more than 20 countries worldwide.

The programme sees presenter and comedian Hugh Dennis join a team of archaeologists unearthing archaeological sites across the country, often hidden in people’s back gardens.

The judges praised the show’s accessibility and said they enjoyed the “community aspect” of the programme, bringing people local to the digs and the viewers into the narrative. One judge said: “Such a great way to make history accessible – the discoveries are literally in your back garden.”

The programme faced several challenges, not least the global pandemic, a 10-week turnaround time, and a £110K budget per episode. But The Great British Dig was able to overcome all the obstacles in its way in what another judge called “brilliant programme making for an impossible budget.”

They went on to say: “Absolutely love it, and I applaud the production company’s attitude to career progression.”

HIGHLY COMMENDED Vinnie Jones In The Country

Lime Pictures for discovery+ This category’s highly commended show Vinnie Jones In The Country is described by several judges as “surprising” for its discussions of grief and masculinity, alongside restoration of a farm, as Jones and his team allow themselves to be vulnerable with the audience as they renovate and rehabilitate. One judge commented that the show was “energetic, entertaining and warm” adding: “This is a surprisingly compelling watch with positive messaging gently woven through. Great storytelling that felt natural and organic – all propelled along with Vinnie’s strength of character.”