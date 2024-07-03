Debuting at the Sundance Festival in 2023, Beyond Utopia uses smuggled footage to uncover the lives of defectors from one of the most secretive countries in the world: North Korea. One judge described the film as “a bold acquisition offering an insight into stories that rarely get the chance to be told”.

In a place where mobile phones don’t work and there is no unmonitored access to the outside world, this BAFTA-nominated documentary gives its audience a glimpse of the lives of people who are willing to risk everything to escape, with interviews from successful defectors including activist Hyeon-seo Lee.

It also follows the Roh family, who under the guidance of South Korean Christian Pastor Seungeun Kim (himself a defector, who has helped over 1,000 others escape) plan to escape North Korea by travelling through China, Vietnam, and Laos to reach safety in Thailand.

Judges described the documentary as “a testament to the bravery of the film’s subjects”.