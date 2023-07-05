Vice News, BBC & Vice

One of the remarkable aspects of the victorious title in this category is that it marked the first comprehensive partnership between the buyer and the seller. Vice News commissioned this single documentary about the controversial but omnipresent reality show participant and social media personality Andrew Tate.

When it was brought to BBC3, it was viewed as a cultural fit and immediately corporation execs initiated conversations, from the channels and legal teams to editorial policy and compliance, to get the programme cleared for the channel. The result was a triumphant piece of business for BBC3.

It shattered the slot’s average viewing figures, and is on track to be BBC3’s best performing documentary in 2023. The team was able to collaborate directly with Vice News, as well as reporter and filmmaker Matt Shea and producer Jamie Tahsin to create bespoke digital content pieces, new articles and features inserts which appeared across the BBC’s own sites as well as on third-party publications.

So far the film has had nearly 850,000 streaming requests on BBC iPlayer, alongside the 224,000 consolidated linear viewers.

Judges praised the “challenging” aspects surrounding this doc acquisition, but agreed it was “an important story that needed to be told”.

“This was a brave acquisition,” observed one. “Tate is a provocative and fiercely influential character and important to understand his dangerous rise.

“The journalist-led approach and exclusive access over a long period of time was an appropriate way to explore this subject.”

Another added: “A very bold acquisition that drew an impressive viewership towards a subject that needed to be very carefully explored, which Vice succeeded with. Amazing access too and Matt Shea excelled in driving the doc through.”